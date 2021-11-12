Springfield Man Charged In 2020 Ashland Burglaries

The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged a Springfield man on several counts of burglary and theft stemming from events last year

26 year old James M. Gilliam of Springfield was charged in a 9 count information on Tuesday. Gilliam has been charged with five counts of burglary at addresses and vehicles in Ashland, along with two counts of felony theft, and two counts of misdemeanor theft.

Gilliam was initially arrested with 20 year old Damon W. Lomprez in October of last year in reference to the multiple burglaries in the Village of Ashland on or about October 6th, 2020. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office and the Ashland Police Department in an investigation of the alleged burglaries and thefts.

Gilliam’s alleged accomplice, Lomprez, pled guilty to two counts of burglary back in January and was sentenced to 36 months of Treatment Alternatives for Safe Communities probation concurrent with a separate felony case in Sangamon County, plus fees and court costs. Lomprez was also ordered to pay over $11,000 in restitution to the victims in the case. The seven remaining charges in Lomprez’s case were dismissed per the plea agreement.

Gilliam is due in Cass County Court on the 9 counts for a first appearance on November 22nd.