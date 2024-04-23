Springfield Man Cited For Collision With ISP Squad Car on I-55 Near Benld

A Springfield man was cited after his vehicle struck a State Police squad car on I-55 near Benld over the weekend.

According to a press release from the Illinois State Police, on Saturday at around 9PM, an ISP squad car was parked and blocking a lane of traffic on Interstate 55 northbound near milepost 45 in Macoupin County with emergency lights activated, handling a previous traffic crash.

The trooper was outside of the squad when it was struck by a white Toyota. The trooper and the driver of the Toyota, 76-year-old Fred J. Stewart of Springfield were uninjured.

Stewart was cited for a Scott’s Law violation for failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid a traffic crash.

It was the 13th Move Over Law-related crash for the State Police this year.