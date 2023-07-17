Springfield Man Cited For DUI After Rollover Crash Near New Berlin on Friday

A Springfield man has been cited for driving under the influence after a rollover crash near New Berlin on Friday night.

Illinois State Police Troop 6, the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department, and LifeStar EMS were called to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash at 10:34PM Friday on Old Illinois Route 54 westbound at Patton School Road, approximately a mile east of New Berlin.

According to State Police reports, a blue 2006 Chevy pickup truck driven by 60-year old Christopher D. Raney of Springfield was traveling westbound on Old Route 54, when for an unknown reason, the vehicle ran off the roadway, rolled over, and came to rest in a nearby field.

Raney was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

State Police later issued Raney citations for driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage.