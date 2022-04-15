Springfield Man Cited For DUI in Single-Vehicle Crash

Jacksonville Police arrested a Springfield man after a single vehicle crash this morning.

Police were called to the intersection of Lincoln and West Morton Avenue at 4:01AM. Witnesses told police that two subjects had fled the scene on foot eastbound.

Upon arrival, police arrested the driver of the vehicle, 20 year old Alex J. Nossem of Springfield, for driving under the influence, illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor, and improper lane usage.

According to police reports, Nossem had been traveling westbound on Hoagland Boulevard when Nossem allegedly ran through the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Hoagland and struck guide wires. The vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage and was towed from the scene.

No injuries were reported.