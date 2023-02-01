Springfield Man Convicted on Jan. 6th Riot Charges

A Springfield man who was one of the first inside the U.S. Capitol Riot more than 2 years ago was convicted of federal charges on Monday.

40 year old Thomas B. Adams, Jr. was found guilty of entering a restricted building and obstructing an official proceeding. According to the Washington D.C. Federal court, Adams will remain free on recognizance until his sentencing on June 16th.

An FBI special agent explained in a court affidavit that authorities first noticed Adams because of an interview he gave to the publication Insider following the riot. The article said Adams trampled over police barricades, made his way into the Capitol and eventually reached the Senate chamber after lawmakers had been evacuated. Adams told Insider that the riot was “a really fun time” and described the scene as “hilarious.”

Adams later confirmed to an FBI agent that he was the person in a photograph holding a Trump flag on the Senate floor.

According to a document filed by Adams’ defense counsel in December, Adams believed he was directed and authorized to engage in the conduct set forth in his indictment under the direction of former President Donald Trump.

Adams could face a federal prison sentence of up to 1 year on the entering a restricted building and between 5-8 years in prison for obstructing an official proceeding.