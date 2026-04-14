Springfield man Gets 7 years in Prison

By Gary Scott on April 14, 2026 at 9:50am

A Sangamon County man was sentenced to prison in Morgan County court this morning for brandishing a gun at a victim in early March.

22-year-old Jacorrunta Robinson of Springfield was given 7 years in prison for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Robinson had been convicted on two counts of robbery in Sangamon County earlier in his criminal career.

Robinson was arrested March 3rd after sideswiping a vehicle at Independence and Main, before fleeing police.

He must serve 85 percent of his sentence because it was a class X felony.

Robinson must also pay a $500 fine, and $549 in court costs.