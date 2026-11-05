Springfield Man Indicted on Child Sexual Abuse Material Charges

In August 2026, detectives with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division began investigating a sexual assault reported by an adult victim. The victim identified the suspect, who is currently a registered sex offender.

During the investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant to seize and examine the suspect’s cellular phone. While examining the phone, detectives discovered images of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Due to the presence of these images, detectives sought a second search warrant to continue examining the phone. Numerous additional images were located and preserved as evidence.

On Wednesday, a Sangamon County grand jury indicted Ross Boner, 32, of Goodwin Court in Springfield, on eight counts of child sexual abuse material possession. The charges ranged from Class 2 to Class X felonies. At approximately 1:45 p.m., detectives took Boner into custody at his home, and he was transported to the Sangamon County Jail without incident.

Boner is a registered sex offender due to a 2013 conviction for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child. A second cellular device was seized from Boner at the time of his arrest and will also undergo forensic examination. Boner remains incarcerated at the Sangamon County Jail pending his first court appearance.

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office for its assistance throughout this investigation.