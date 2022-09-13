Springfield Man Now Charged With Double Homicide

By Benjamin Cox on September 13, 2022 at 1:57pm

A Springfield man arrested in Benld yesterday in connection to a double homicide in Springfield on Sunday has now been charged.

The State Journal Register’s Steven Spearie reports that 23 year old Mark N. Crites, Jr. has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of John & Gloria Norgaard.

Crites original had been held at the Sangamon County Jail on $1 million on a separate arson charge.

With the new charges now being added, Crites’ bond has now been set at $5 million.