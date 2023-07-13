Springfield Man One of Three Killed in I-70 Greyhound Bus Crash

A Springfield area man was one of those who died in the Interstate 70 bus crash near Highland yesterday morning.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office identified 47-year old Bradley Donovan as one of three people killed in the crash. WICS reports more than a dozen others on board at the time of the crash also sustained serious injuries. Four passengers were flown by helicopter and at least ten passengers were transported by ambulance to an area hospital. The coroner’s report says that Donovan died after sustaining abdominal blunt force trauma.

KSDK-St. Louis reports the Greyhound bus was on its way from Indianapolis and St. Louis when it struck three commercial vehicles parked on the westbound I-70 exit ramp to the Silver Lake Rest Stop in Madison County at 1:54AM yesterday. I-70 remained closed for over 6 hours during clean up and investigation.

As of this morning, the crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the National Transportation Safety Board. NTSA says they will hold a press conference later today to announce particulars.