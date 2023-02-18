Springfield Man Placed on Home Confinement By Federal Judge After SJ-R Comments

A Washington D.C. federal judge has ordered a Springfield man to home confinement after comments he made in an interview with the State Journal-Register after his conviction on charges related to the January 6th Capitol Riot.

The SJ-R reports that Judge Amit P. Mehta in a hearing on Thursday confined 41 year old Thomas B. Adams Jr. of the 2800 block of Ridge Avenue in Springfield to his home for 30 days after comments he made to The State Journal-Register about his part in the breach. Mehta had placed a minute order in Adams’ case on February 3rd asking why the court should not vacate Adams’ convictions in light of statements made to SJ-R Reporter Steve Spearie on February 1st, a day after he was convicted in a stipulated federal bench trial.

Adams was found guilty of obstructing an official proceeding and aiding and abetting others in committing obstruction of an official proceeding, both felonies, and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, a misdemeanor. Adams told Spearie that he didn’t think he had done what he was accused of in his charges despite establishing guilt by stipulating to the facts in his case through motions made to the court.

Adams’ sentencing hearing is June 16th. He faces a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison on the obstruction charge, plus financial penalties up to $250,000.

*WLDS News previously reported that Adams had plead guilty in the case incorrectly. We apologize for the error.*