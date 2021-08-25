Springfield Man Pleads Guilty to Traffic Charges in Greene, Awaits Sangamon Trial

A Springfield man has plead guilty to traffic charges in Greene County related to a high speed chase with officers in May.

36 year old Vonta L. Commer of Springfield plead guilty to felony aggravated fleeing police, speeding 35 miles per hour over the posted limit, driving on a revoked license, and reckless driving. The charges stem from Commer’s arrest after he led multiple agencies on a high speed chase through Sangamon, Morgan, and Greene County. Commer refused to pull over on a traffic stop for Illinois State Police over traffic violations on Interstate 72.

Commer was eventually stopped after a high speed chase down Illinois Route 267. Greene County authorities performed a pit maneuver on Commer’s 2020 Nissan just north of the Illinois Route 108 intersection and took him into custody. With the plea in Greene County Court on Monday, Commer was given credit for 35 days served in jail.

Commer is now facing charges of armed habitual criminal, manufacture and delivery of methamphetamine, and possession of a weapon by a felon charges in Sangamon County Court. At the time of his arrest, Commer was also wanted on a traffic warrant in Sangamon County and an Illinois Department of Corrections parole violation.

Commer had been serving time since his May 27th arrest in the Illinois Department of Corrections, but posted $15,000 bond on June 15th. His next court date in Sangamon County is on September 20th.