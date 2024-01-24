Springfield Man Sentenced For 2020 Shooting

A Springfield man will spend a significant amount of time in prison for shooting a Jacksonville man in the summer of 2020.

35-year old Artavius L. McGee pleaded guilty to a count of aggravated battery through discharge of a firearm yesterday in Morgan County Circuit Court. Charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm to an occupied vehicle, felony driving on a revoked license, driving under the influence, unlawful possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle by a driver, illegal transportation of liquor, and driving on a suspended license were all dropped per the plea agreement.

The firearm charges stem from an incident in the early morning hours of July 26, 2020 after a call reported that a man had received a gunshot wound in the 400 block of South Fayette Street. The unnamed Jacksonville victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury to the leg.

McGee accumulated traffic stop arrests in 2023 while out on bond awaiting trial.

The 2020 charges went through numerous continuances, including McGee switching attorneys twice. Two of the most recent continuances in the case occurred because St. Louis-based defense attorney Gregory N. Wittner failed to appear in court with his client, offering several reasons to Judge Chris Reif.

McGee was sentenced yesterday by Judge Reif to 9 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 3 years of mandatory supervised release, ordered him to pay a $1,000 fine plus fees and court costs. McGee was given credit for 2 days served in the Morgan County Jail. Due to Illinois truth in sentencing laws and firearm enhancement penalties, McGee is required to serve 85% of the sentence.