Springfield Man Sentenced For Jacksonville Gas Station Robbery

A Springfield man is heading to prison for an armed robbery incident in Jacksonville from last fall.

40 year old Tony C. Harold of Springfield pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery with indication of a firearm yesterday in Morgan County Court.

Harold was alleged to have entered the Shell gas station in the 1700 block of West Morton Avenue on the evening of August 13, 2022 and demanded cash and cigarettes from the clerk in the store, threatening the clerk with a firearm he was said to have concealed on his person.

Harold is also facing similar charges in Madison County. Harold is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery after he is alleged to have entered two gas stations in Edwardsville armed with a gun on January 8, 2022. According to charging documents obtained by the Alton Telegraph, Harold entered a Motomart in Edwardsville and took two cartons of cigarettes from an employee, threatening to shoot them and then allegedly went into a Phillips 66 on Illinois Route 143 in Madison County and took four cartons of cigarettes and $81 from a clerk also threatening the clerk and indicating he was armed. Harold is awaiting a court date for trial in those two cases.

In Morgan County Circuit court yesterday, Harold was sentenced to 6 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 1 year of mandatory supervised release, and ordered to seek both substance abuse and mental health treatment. Harold was given credit for 221 days served in the Morgan County Jail.