Springfield Man Sentenced to Natural Life in Prison For 2022 Double Murder

A Springfield man arrested in Macoupin County in September 2022 following a double homicide in the City of Springfield was sentenced to natural life in prison yesterday.

25-year old Mark N. Crites, Jr. pleaded guilty yesterday to the murders of John and Gloria Norgaard at their home on Southwind Road in Springfield.

On September 11, 2022, deputies from the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 500 block of Southwind Road to a residence for a person down in the yard. When they arrived, deputies located a female with a gunshot wound and later found a man who had also been shot. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene. Deputies reported that the firearm used in the incident had been taken from the home along with a 2008 black Dodge Charger belonging to the Norgaards. The vehicle was found by Gillespie Police the following day in Benld occupied by Crites who was also still in possession of the murder weapon. Crites was also wanted on an outstanding warrant for residential arson charges stemming from a separate incident.

During yesterday’s hearing, Sangamon County Judge John Madonia determined that Crites had a mental illness as defined by law that was present at the time of the murders, leading to a guilty but mentally ill finding. Under the law, a person found guilty but mentally ill is sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections. Judge Madonia sentenced Crites to natural life in prison due to more than one life being taken.

Also during the hearing, the court hear victim impact statements from the Norgaard Family as well as a statement of allocution from Crites.