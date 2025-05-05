Springfield Man Sentenced To Prison For String of Burglaries, Linked to Over 100 Across Region

A Springfield man pleaded guilty to a string of vehicle burglaries in hotel parking lots in Sangamon County on Friday, but is believed to be linked to over 100 thefts and burglaries across the region over the last two years.

Christian Halberstadt, 34, of Springfield pleaded guilty to the burglaries and was sentenced to 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to online court records. Capital City Now reports that Springfield Police identified Halberstadt in the series of burglaries in lots in the area of Dirksen Parkway between South Grand Avenue and Stevenson Drive. The incidents involved criminal damage to vehicles and theft of Milwaukee and Dewalt tools back in January. Officers arrested Halberstadt on 8 charges on January 31, and he’s been residing in the Sangamon County Jail since.

A news release from Springfield Deputy Chief Sara Pickford says that Halberstadt is also suspected to be involved in over 100 burglaries to vehicles in 2024 including several in Jacksonville, Decatur and in other locations in Sangamon County. Anyone with information concerning this investigation is being asked to call the Springfield Police Department at (217) 788-8311 or leave a tip with the Sangamon-Menard Crime Stoppers.

