Springfield PD Arrest Man For Gun, Drugs in White Oaks Mall Parking Lot Tuesday

The Springfield Police Department arrested a man on firearms and drugs charges after a high speed chase down Wabash Avenue on Tuesday night.

According to a report from WICS Newschannel 20, Springfield Police say that at 7:38PM Tuesday, officers with the Street Crimes Unit attempted to make contact with 19-year old Kavaris A. Mooney at a residence in the 1900 block of South 1st Street in regards to an outstanding warrant.

As the officers approached, Mooney fled in his grey Chrysler 300, striking a police vehicle. Officers then took pursuit, which led them to Springfield’s west end, with the chase ultimately ending in the parking lot of White Oaks Mall in the 2500 block of Wabash Avenue after police surrounded Mooney’s vehicle.

According to the report, officers then canvassed the route that Mooney had driven and recovered a Polymer 80, 9mm handgun. A search warrant was served on the 1st Street residence where Percocet pills, 3.67 pounds of cocaine, digital scales, and over $7,500 were seized.

Mooney was arrested for armed violence, manufacture, and delivery of over 900 grams of cocaine, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm- No FOID, aggravated fleeing and eluding, obstructing justice, and criminal damage to government-supported property. He is currently being held at the Sangamon County Jail on $350,000 bond awaiting a first appearance in Sangamon County Circuit Court.