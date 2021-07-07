Springfield PD Says White Oaks Mall Shooting Gang Related Incident

Springfield Police say a shooting at White Oaks Mall over the Fourth of July weekend was gang related.

WICS Newschannel 20 says the Springfield Police officials believe that the altercation that took place on the upper floor of the mall at approximately 6PM Saturday, July 3rd was a gang-related argument that resulted in one individual being shot.

Witnesses told police that the incident happened on the upper level at the escalators near Rogers & Hollands Jewelers between two large groups of people before an individual brandished a gun and shot a 19-year old male in the upper torso. The shooting victim was later taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

Springfield Deputy Police Chief Joshua Steunkel told WICS that his department plans to meet with mall ownership and security to review surveillance footage to identify a suspect and to review their security and procedures. There will also be an examination of the mall’s evacuation and lockdown plan.