Springfield PD Search For Missing Teen

By Benjamin Cox on August 4, 2022 at 9:16pm

UPDATE 9PM: Zowee has been located and is safe.

Springfield authorities are searching for information regarding a missing teen.

15 year old Zowee Elizabeth Miller was last seen near Iles Park with a black backpack and a skateboard on foot on July 30th. Family members on Facebook believe she may have been approached by an older man in a black SUV.

Miller, who also goes by Levi or Alex, was last seen wearing a white hoodie with a NASA logo on the front, black jeans with holes, and black canvas shoes with white tips.

Miller is a white female who stands approximately 5’6” tall, 168 pounds, short straight hair with pastel pink coloring, and wears prescription glasses.

If you have any information on Miller’s whereabouts, please call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311.