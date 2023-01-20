Springfield Plastics Celebrating 45th Anniversary with Expansion at Auburn Location

A Sangamon County company specializing in plastic drainage material is celebrating its 45th anniversary with a facility expansion.

Springfield Plastics, Inc. announced that it’s expanding its Auburn facility. The facility, along with its Humboldt, Iowa, supplies 100%-virgin-resin made drainage solutions for the agricultural, residential/building, commercial, and highway markets in 9 states.

The Auburn expansion project will allow the company to grow in the areas of production, raw materials management, quality control and assurance, and warehousing. Part of the expansion includes adding up to 65 full-time positions in sales, shipping, accounting, engineering, and manufacturing.

The company’s annual Drain for the Cure fundraiser for cancer research and prevention will be turning 10 in October as part of the 45th anniversary celebration. The fundraiser has raised more than $675,000 over the years to support the fight against cancer in Illinois and Iowa.