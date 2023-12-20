Springfield Plastics Donates More Than $153,000 to Simmons Cancer Institute

By Benjamin Cox on December 20, 2023 at 3:41pm

An Auburn business recently made another major donation to regional cancer research and treatment.

Springfield Plastics in Auburn presented the Simmons Cancer Institute at SIU in Springfield with a check for over $153,000 on Friday. The donation is from Springfield Plastic’s annual Drain For A Cure campaign.

In the 10 years since its inception, Springfield Plastics has made a total of more than $850,000 in donations for the region’s fight against cancer.

President of Springfield Plastics Steve Baker presented the check on Friday at a ceremony at the Simmons Cancer Institute to its Executive Director Dr. Aziz Khan.