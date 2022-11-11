Springfield Plastics Donates to Lincoln Land Honor Flight

Left to right: Wesley Foreman, Joan Bortolon (Land of Lincoln Honor Flight President), Andrea Schroll, and Steve Harbour at the check presentation on October 25 (Photo Provided).

A Southern Sangamon County business is giving money to ensure veterans get a chance to visit and be honored at the nation’s capital.

Springfield Plastics, Inc. of Auburn donated $2,000 to the Lincoln Land Honor Flight. Springfield Plastics’ Wesley Foreman, Andrea Schroll, and Steve Harbour presented the check to Joan Bortolon, President of the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight program, on October 25th.

Vice President of Springfield Plastics, Inc., Jennifer Furkin says the company understands the importance of showing veterans how grateful we are for their service to the country.

Lincoln Land Honor Flight had 5 flights this year. More flights are being planned for next year. The volunteer operation takes 30 or more veterans on each flight from Springfield to Washington D.C.

Applications for an honor flight can be found at the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight website by email at JMB4604@aol.com or by calling (217)-585-1219 or (217) 652-4719.