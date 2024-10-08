Springfield Plastics’ Drain For the Cure Underway

Springfield Plastics has kicked off its annual Drain for the Cure fundraiser. The fundraiser supports cancer research, prevention, and treatment at Simmons Cancer Institute at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in Springfield, Illinois, and John Stoddard Cancer Center at UnityPoint Health in Des Moines, Iowa.

Started in 2014, Springfield Plastics’ Drain for the Cure campaign has raised more than $850,000 over the years. Last year’s campaign raised over $186,000 and hopes are to surpass that number this year. All donations received during the month of October will be matched by Springfield Plastics (up to $50,000 total).

To donate, please visit drainforthecure.com, or checks can be made payable to SIU Foundation or John Stoddard Cancer Center and mailed or dropped off to Springfield Plastics, located at 7300 W. State Route 104, Auburn, IL 62615.

Donations will also be collected through an initiative held by Dale Himstedt of D&H Drainage in Morrisonville and Shane Gray at S&J Gray Trucking, Inc. in Waverly called Grain for the Cure where farmers can donate grain. To schedule a dump time in this area, call or text Shane at 217-971-2262 to donate your grain.

Two “Games For the Cure” have been held this month involving Auburn High School volleyball. At Game for the Cure, community members can make donations, and cancer survivors and their families are given an opportunity to share their stories.

To learn more about Drain for the Cure, donate, buy raffle tickets and merchandise, and get your business involved in this fundraiser, please visit drainforthecure.com.