Springfield Plastics in Auburn To Expand Facilities & Workforce

By Benjamin Cox on May 25, 2022 at 3:45pm

Representatives from Springfield Plastics in Auburn announced today their intentions to bring a major expansion to their facility off of Illinois Route 104.

The growth project includes a 63,000-square-foot expansion of their facilities in Auburn, coinciding with hiring 65 new full-time positions.

According to a press release, construction on the expansion will begin in early next year with expected completion in 2024. Hiring for the 65 new positions will begin immediately.

Springfield Plastics officials say that massive growth in its delivery of virgin-resin made product to 9 states and the addition of a facility in Humbolt, Iowa is spurring the additions in sales, shipping, accounting, engineering, and manufacturing.

For more information, visit www.spipipe.com.