Springfield Police Advise of Multiple Kia, Hyundai Vehicle Thefts

Springfield Police are warning certain car brand owners to take special measures to keep their vehicle from being stolen from within the City of Springfield.



Springfield authorities say that there were around 30 vehicle thefts reported from June 15-July 6, with most of those thefts targeted at Kia, Hyundai vehicles. More were reported from over this weekend.

Springfield Police say a national trend on social media may be the caused of the elevated thefts of those particular brands.

Springfield Police recommend vehicle owners do the following:

*Use a steering wheel locking device.

*Try to park in well-lighted areas.

*Keep your doors locked at all times.

*Do not keep personal items or valuables in your car.

*Consider aftermarket alarm systems or anti-theft devices.

*Report any suspicious activity, especially during evening or overnight hours.