Springfield Police Initiate Homicide Investigation in West End

Springfield Police are on the scene investigating a suspicious death in the 3400 block of Freedom Drive in Springfield’s west end.

According to an Illinois State Police District 18 bulletin at 12:12PM, authorities are looking for 33 year old Lamar M. Beck of Springfield as a potential homicide suspect. Beck is described as a black male, 5’11”, 232 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Beck is believed to be driving an allegedly stolen Red 2013 Hyundai Sonata with the license plate DD68524.

According to the State Police bulletin, the alleged homicide occurred at The Sleep Inn located at 3407 Freedom Drive in Springfield’s west edge.

From Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon’s Office:

A 47 year old female was found deceased in a hotel in the 3400 block of Freedom Drive in Springfield. The death is considered suspicious in nature. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow. The death is being investigated by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Springfield Police Department.

This is a developing story.