Springfield Police Recover Stolen Firearm Connected to Jacksonville In Recent Shooting Investigation

The Springfield Police Department recovered a firearm reported stolen out of Jacksonville as a part of an ongoing shooting investigation.

According to a press release from the Springfield Police Department, on Thursday, March 30th at 4:02PM, police received a a Shotspotter alert near the intersection of 14th Street and Pine Street in Springfield.

Witnesses reported seeing a juvenile fire a weapon at a vehicle and flee into a residence in the 1300 block of East Pine Street. A search warrant was obtained for the residence and four handguns were recovered. An arrest warrant is being sought for the juvenile suspect in the case. No further information on the suspect is available.

Recovered from the residence was a SCCY, 9mm, semi-automatic handgun reported stolen from Jacksonville along with three other handguns.

According to the Springfield Police, this recent seizure of firearms represents four of 38 firearms that were recovered by Springfield Police officers during the month of March.