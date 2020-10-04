Springfield Police Release Details of Bunn Shooting From June

Springfield Police held a press conference yesterday revealing details behind the shooting that took place at Bunn-O-Matic this summer.

On Friday, June 26th, 48 year old Michael L. Collins of Springfield opened fired at the Bunn-O-Matic factory on Stevenson Drive which left three of his co-workers dead. Collins was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Leach Farm Road off of U.S. 67 in rural Morgan County.

Springfield Police filled in the timeline with details that they have gathered over the last 3 months from investigations involving their department, the F.B.I., the Illinois State Police, and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department. According to the report given yesterday, Collins began his shift at 7AM. Police are unsure of when Collins brought his 2 firearms into the facility, but know they were on the property when he started his shift. At approximately 9:30 a.m., all Bunn-O-Matic employees, including Collins, took a break. Collins often went to his truck to smoke on his break, so it is believed that’s where he went. The police believe that is when Collins retrieved the firearms and had them on his person when he returned to work. The first shots were fired at 11AM. Police arrived to the scene at 11:04AM and began securing the scene. At 1:27 p.m., the Springfield Police Department was notified by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office that the suspect’s truck was found in Morgan County. At 1:49 p.m., police notified the Springfield Police Department that Collins was dead in his vehicle of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to a report from WICS, Springfield Police are still unsure why Collins fled to Morgan County. Police learned that Collins had relatives in the area and they located one of his cousins; however, they had not been in contact in several years. Police have also learned during this time that Collins had previously activated a new cellphone during searches conducted at his home. His new phone has never been found. According to WICS, Springfield Police believe the victims were specifically targeted. According to interviews conducted with employees by authorities, Collins allegedly walked past other employees without shooting at them during the incident.

Collins did have a valid FOID card and had worked for Bunn for 22 years prior to the shooting. Police said the investigation will remain open until they choose to close it completely. Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Collins’ cellphone should contact Springfield Police. Springfield Police are also currently awaiting evidence analysis from the FBI, but do not plan on holding any further press briefings on the shooting unless significant developments occur.