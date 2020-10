Springfield Police are in search of a missing teenager. A 13-year old missing teenager that goes by the name of Aubrey has been missing since yesterday at 2AM.

Aubrey is 5’2, weighs 114 pounds, has brown eyes, and brown hair. She is believed to be with an older man, but those reports are currently unconfirmed.

Anyone who has seen her or may have come in contact with her in the last 24 hours are encouraged to contact the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311.