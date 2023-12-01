Springfield Police Search For Woman Missing Since Last Friday

UPDATE 7:15pm: We have been notified that Ms. Whitlow has been found. No further details have been released to WLDS News at this time.

Springfield authorities are searching for a missing woman at this hour.

34-year old Margaret Anne Whitlow has been missing since last Friday. She was seen riding a bike last Friday in the 500 block of East North Grand Avenue near Mel-O-Cream Donuts traveling eastbound, and then later seen at the Maribis Dispensary in the 2200 block of North Grand Avenue in Grandview as a passenger in a utility-like truck.

Whitlow is described as a white female standing 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. She has a scar on her face from a previous car accident. She also has a large tattoo on her left thigh and another on top of her right foot. She has previous ties to the Beardstown area.

If you have any information about Margaret’s whereabouts, please contact the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311.