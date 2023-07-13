Springfield Stabbing Victim Identified, Person of Interest Being Sought by U.S. Marshals

The Springfield Police Department is investigating what led to the fatal stabbing of a woman on Tuesday night.

Springfield Police responded to a call that a male subject possibly injured his girlfriend in Springfield from a woman in the Bethalto area at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers were told to do a wellness check at a residence in the 1000 block of South 8th Street. Upon arrival, officers found 24-year old Emma Shafer dead in the home from, what Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has said are multiple sharp force injuries.

SPD’s Criminal Investigations Division remained on scene into Wednesday working the early beginnings of a homicide investigation, according to the State Journal Register. Charging documents later issued by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney Office identified the suspect as 25-year old Gabriel P. Calixton, formerly from the Bethalto area. The woman who made the 9-1-1 call for the wellness check on Tuesday night is said to have identified herself as Calixto’s sister.

The Springfield Police Department and U.S. Marshals are currently on the hunt for Calixto, who’s bond has been set at $3 million.

Those with any knowledge of Calixto’s whereabouts or other information relating to the case are being asked to contact SPD at (217) 788-8311 or Sangamon/Menard County CrimeStoppers at (217) 788-8427.

Sentiments over the announcement of Shafer’s death have already begun pouring in as she was a well-known community organizer in the City of Springfield. She was currently a part of a group protesting against the Heartland Greenway Project coming through the area, as well as a regular contributor to the Illinois Times. Shafer also was an intern for Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth and served as a committee clerk in the Illinois House of Representatives. She was currently working as a Community and Digital Organizer for Faith Coalition for the Common Good at the time of her death.