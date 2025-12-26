Springfield to continue New Years tradition of arts performances with First Night

The Springfield Area Arts Council will present the 39th annual First Night Springfield , a family-friendly, alcohol-free celebration of the arts on New Year’s Eve. The event will take place on Wednesday, December 31, with this year’s theme celebrating the 100th anniversary of Route 66. Downtown Springfield will host performances and more from 12:00 to 8:30 PM, and a fireworks display at 8:00 PM, weather permitting.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online or in-person at the Hoogland’s box office. Admission is $25 for adults (16+), while youth (15 and under) attend for free. Unique, collectible buttons serve as your ticket to the festivities and are limited to the first 500 ticket buyers.

The celebration kicks off with children’s crafts and live performances at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM) from 12:00 to 5:00 PM. Live performances will include Cowboy Randy, students from the Hoogland Education Program, DJ Dino-Mite, and more. First Night Springfield attendees will also enjoy free admission to the museum, making this a perfect afternoon for families. The ALPLM will also host free ice-skating at Union Square Park from 12:00 to 4:00 PM for all FNS attendees and downtown visitors.

From 5:00 to 7:45 PM, the Hoogland Center for the Arts will come alive with performances by N.I.L.8, Ben Bedford, Johnnie Owens, The Muni, Springfield Theatre Center, FReSH RAiN, and more. With such a variety of acts, there’s something for everyone to enjoy! From 5:00 to 7:00 PM, children’s crafts will be hosted by the Garvey Tubman Cultural Arts and Research Center and the Fae Folk Art Collective. From 6:00 to 7:45 PM, the Sangamon Watercolor Society will host watercolor painting activities for attendees of all ages.

Cap off the evening with a dazzling fireworks display at 8:00 PM from the corner of 4th Street and Capitol Avenue. Parking is made easy with free parking available in the garage next to the Hoogland Center for the Arts, ensuring convenience for attendees. Paid parking is also available in the garage next to the ALPLM, as well as free metered parking throughout downtown where available.

A full schedule of activities is available on the Springfield Area Arts Council’s website. The Springfield Area Arts Council is located in the Hoogland Center for the Arts, 420 South 6th Street, Springfield, IL. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. For more information and future events, visit our website.