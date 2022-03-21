Springfield Triple Homicide Suspects Indicted For First Degree Murder

Three men suspected of committing a triple homicide in Springfield have been formally indicted by a grand jury.

The Sangamon County State’s Attorney Office announced the indictments handed out on Wednesday of 20 year old Larry McClain, Jr. of Springfield, 33 year old Joseph Hembrough of rural Jacksonville, and 21 year old Kelton Galmore of Jacksonville and Chatham on multiple charges revolving around homicides that took place in the 2500 block of South 10th Street last August.

The three suspects are accused of killing 27-year-old Bryant K. Williams of Houston, Texas and formerly of Springfield; 27-year-old Savante English of Springfield, and 25-year-old Keyera Gant of Springfield. Their bodies were found by a friend who came to the house on Aug. 9th.

McClain, Hembrough, and Galmore have each been charged with 9 counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery, armed violence, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Additionally, McClain and Galmore have been charged with possession of a firearm by a Street Gang Member. McClain and Hembrough have each been charged with obstruction of justice. Hembrough has also additionally been charged with manufacture and/or delivery of a controlled substance.

All 3 men remain held at the Sangamon County Jail in lieu of $5 million bond.