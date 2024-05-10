Springfield Woman Arrested For Capitol Bomb Threat, Bomb Threat to DHS Building in April

A Springfield woman has been arrested by the Illinois State Police for two bomb threats called into a state facility and the Capitol last month.

On April 22nd, the Illinois Department of Human services received a call from an individual saying a bomb had been installed at a public aid office building and the Illinois State Capitol. This threat was relayed to the ISP Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center, which implemented the State Agency Facility and Employee (SAFE) Threat Protocol.

The Secretary of State Capitol Police and its Hazardous Device Unit quickly cleared the grounds of the Capitol, while ISP and the Springfield Police Department secured the other state facility until the SOS Hazardous Device Unit could clear that building. The SAFE Threat Protocol also triggered an investigation by ISP special agents. Using cellular information and conducting interviews, ISP special agents were able to identify and locate the suspect.

23-year old Gabrielle Z. Williams of Springfield was booked into the Sangamon County Jail yesterday afternoon by the Illinois State Police. Williams is being held pending a pretrial detention hearing. A Clear and Present Danger report has also been submitted to the ISP Office of Firearm Safety.

Williams has been cited for Class 4 felony disorderly conduct for making a false bomb threat. If convicted, Williams faces between 1-3 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000. The offense is probationable.