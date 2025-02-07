Springfield Woman Reportedly Dies Ahead of Involuntary Manslaughter Trial

A Springfield woman charged with involuntary manslaughter of her husband has died.

According to Morgan County Court records on December 17th, 2024 , the court was notified that 40-year old Kavita Lettimore passed away.

Illinois State Police arrested Lettimore for Class 2 felony involuntary manslaughter on October 15, 2024. According to charging documents, Kavita Lettimore was accused of cutting the Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter line that was attached to her husband, 39-year old Randy Lettimore at their home in the 300 block of West State Street in Waverly on February 18, 2024, which unintentionally caused his death.

The State Police had been investigating the incident since February 21, 2024 at the request of the Waverly Police. Kavita Lettimore faced between 3-14 years in prison had the case gone to trial. No information or obituary containing Lettimore’s death has been posted elsewhere.