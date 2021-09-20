Springfield Woman Treated At Passavant for Dirty South Bar Shooting

A woman was treated in Jacksonville following a weekend shooting incident in Springfield.

According to Jacksonville Police, a woman arrived at Passavant Area Hospital at around 1AM Sunday after she was part of a shooting incident in Springfield. According to WICS Newschannel 20, the woman was one of the victims of a shooting incident that occurred at the Dirty Sourth Bar located at 1231 East Cook Street in Springfield.

According to Springfield Police, the woman received a minor gunshot graze wound, which was confirmed by SPD’s Shot Spotter alerts.

Police say between the unidentified woman’s incident and another shooting incident at approximately 3AM, roughly 20 shots were fired in the area. The 3AM incident sent one man to HSHS St. John’s Hospital who was last listed in stable but critical condition. WICS reports that police were on the scene at the bar for several fights and an unruly crowd with the 3AM incident occurred. Springfield Police say that multiple shots were fired and that a male victim was shot several times. An officer applied turnicates and started using life-saving measures before the man was transported from the scene.

28 year old Jeramy S. Jones (Photo Courtesy of Sangamon Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Approximately 14 hours after the shooting, 28-year-old Jeramy S. Jones was taken into custody by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force as the suspect in the 3AM shooting. Jones is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and possession of a weapon by a felon. Formal charges have not yet been released by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office. Reports have not indicated whether Jones was also the perpetrator of the 1AM shooting involving the woman transported to Passavant.

Anyone with information concerning these incidents are asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 and/or the Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.

Jeremy Coumbes also assisted in gathering this report.