Springfield Youth Performance Group Puts Out Casting Call for Upcoming “Cinderella” Production

By Benjamin Cox on December 29, 2023 at 1:51pm

The Springfield Youth Performance Group Foundation is announcing auditions for its upcoming performance of Cinderella.

The auditions are open for youth from ages 5-17 from the Springfield area. Registration will take place from 5:30-6:00 pm, with auditions from 6:00-7:00 pm on Friday, January 12th at the Grant Conservatory of Music and Dance, located at 501 West Elliott Avenue in Springfield.

All participants must arrive by the close of registration and must be accompanied by an adult. Audition packets may be requested by emailing sypg@sypgfoundation.org.

Performers should be dressed appropriately for auditions. For girls, please wear a leotard, tights and ballet shoes with hair in a bun (if possible). For boys, please wear a t-shirt, athletic pants/shorts and ballet or jazz shoes.

All rehearsals will be held on Fridays beginning January 19 from 5:00-7:00 pm at The Grant

Conservatory of Music & Dance. Rehearsals will be led by Taryn Grant, Executive Director, and Elizabeth Cheney, Artistic Director. There will be a $75 participation fee per performer.

The performance of Cinderella will take place April 13 & 14th at Sacred Heart Griffin Auditorium.

For more information, email sypg@sypgfoundation.org or call 217-553-4475.