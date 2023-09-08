Square Payment Services and CashApp Outages Resolved, Updates Are Forthcoming

Payment services Square and Cash App say their services are back up and running after users reported issues accessing their accounts and processing payments yesterday.

A nationwide outage for both systems were reported and confirmed by both services yesterday afternoon. The companies, both owned by Block Inc., have kept users updated on the status of the outages on their websites and accounts on X, formerly known as Twitter. Square said it is also sending updates via email to its users.

Square updated users today at approximately 12:15 local time that service disruptions had been resolved and all operations were back.

Square’s website said it plans to launch a Square Point of Sale update in the coming days that will resolve issues among users using Square Stand and the Square Reader. Customers who see a message indicating that their reader has been disconnected should connect to Bluetooth as they wait for the new version to be made available, according to the system’s site.

No further information on the cause of the outages have been released.