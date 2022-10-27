“Squeal at the Wheel” Returns for Halloween

A Jacksonville area service organization is inviting young and old alike to come to Squeal at the Wheel this Halloween.

Members of the Rotary Club of Jacksonville will be in Community Park Monday night offering rides and trick or treating at the Big Eli Ferris Wheel for Halloween.

Gina Hayes with the Jacksonville Rotary says the event is free for anyone and everyone. “It’s just a really fantastic event for all ages, kids and adults can enjoy it. They can come out and do some trick or treating, they can ride our haunted Ferris Wheel, show off their costumes, it’s just a lot of fun.”

Hayes says Rotarians will be in costume during the event but not to worry, the Squeal at the Wheel isn’t the bad kind of scary. “It’s not that kind of haunted, we just have a fog machine going and get some lighting and some music, but nothing that would be too scary for little ones.”

The rides and the candy are free. Hayes reminds us that children must be 36” tall to ride the Big Eli Wheel. Squeal at the Wheel runs Monday night from 5:30 to 8:30 pm.