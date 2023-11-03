St. Clair County Man Sentenced For Attack on Jacksonville Woman

A St. Clair County man is heading to prison for beating a woman in Jacksonville in September during a domestic disturbance.

21-year old Ethan Mueth of Swansea pleaded guilty to aggravated domestic battery yesterday in Morgan County Circuit Court.

Mueth was arrested in the early morning hours of September 4th at a residence in the 600 block of Allen Avenue after Jacksonville Police and LifeStar EMS were called for a violent physical disturbance with injuries. Upon arrival, a Jacksonville woman was taken to the hospital with severe injuries to her face after officers said Mueth attacked her during an argument.

Mueth was currently on pretrial release after being arrested by Jacksonville Police in a traffic stop on March 1st at the intersection of East Dunlap and North Clay Avenue for possession of methamphetamine. Mueth had been in drug treatment out of state and then, had absconded from court dates prior to the September 4th domestic incident.

Yesterday, Mueth was sentenced to 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 4 years of mandatory supervised release, and ordered to pay a $500 county fine. Mueth’s defense counsel requested that he be placed in a facility with a substance abuse program. Per the plea deal, the methamphetamine charge was dropped and due to the nature of the charges, Mueth must serve 85% of his sentence. Mueth was given credit for 58 days served in the Morgan County Jail.