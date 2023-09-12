St. John’s Begins Campaign To Build Addition to School

A local private Catholic school is getting set to expand its facilities.

St. John’s in Carrollton has drawn up plans to update and expand its facilities, originally built in 1967. The Greene Prairie Press reports that the school has a mock up of a two-phase plan to modernize and expand the existing school building.

St. John’s Building Committee Chairman Steve Albrecht told the Greene Prairie Press that the committee has worked with the diocese and Graham & Hyde architects to define the project as well as engaged the staff and student body to see the specific needs for the future.

Expanding and updating the facilities is projected to cost approximately $4 million. The Committee has proposed addressing the facility needs in two phases.

The first phase is likely to attach a cafeteria. Currently, students must exit the present school building and travel across the street to a separate facility to take breakfast and lunch. The proposed facility will also be able to be used as a multipurpose room for other school and parish events. This first phase is projected to cost approximately $2.3 million. The first phase is expected to be completed in Spring 2025.

St. John’s is currently seeking financial support for these facility projects from the parish, Carrollton and wider community, and organizations that support parochial schools.

Phase Two, which is expected to cost approximately $1.7 million, will involve adding classrooms and updating the interior of the building. Albrecht says that the extra classroom space is necessary because enrollment in many of the classes is capped due to space constraints.

Donations can be made at the school’s website or by emailing Ashley Varble at avarble@stjohnscarrollton.org.