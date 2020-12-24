St. John’s College of Nursing Graduates 18

Eighteen students recently graduated from the St. John’s College of Nursing. Four of those are from West Central Illinois.

Kaitlyn Couturiax of Waverly, Amber McGlasson of Petersburg, Carrie Sieren of Jacksonville, and Eduardo Zabala of Rushville all received their Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing.

“This commencement ceremony signifies the joyous accomplishments our graduates have attained over the past two years. The time is now for family and friends to celebrate their hard work,” said Charlene Aaron, Ph.D,RN, chancellor of St. John’s College.

HSHS St. John’s Hospital will employ nearly all of this graduating class. The college’s partnership with St. John’s enables students to gain hands on experience and to become familiar with hospital staff and procedures as registered nurses. To view the virtual graduation ceremony, visit here.