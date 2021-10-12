St. Joseph’s Home in Springfield Announces Closure

A long-term care facility in Springfield has announced its closure today.

WTAX reports that St. Joseph’s Home of Springfield announced today that it would close on December 15th and surrender its license to the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health has been notified and has approved the plan of closure.

According to WTAX, the Sisters of St. Francis of the Immaculate Conception have owned and operated St. Joseph’s Home for the sheltering and comfort of aged people since October 6, 1903. According to the announcement today, e declining number of Sisters to staff the home was one of the main reasons for closure.

The team at St. Joseph’s Home will assist residents and their families with relocation. St. Joseph’s Home representatives say they will also work closely with IDPH and the local ombudsman to ensure they comply with all regulations and required procedures governing the transition.