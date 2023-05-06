St. Louis Man Injured on I-72 Rollover Near Westbound Wabash Ave. Exit

By Benjamin Cox on May 6, 2023 at 7:36am

Illinois State Police responded to a crash on I-72 westbound at mile post 91, just off of the Wabash exit at 10:16 last night.

Preliminary investigation reports from ISP indicate that a 2021 blue Mercedes Sprinter van driven by 25-year old Adnan Ugarak of St. Louis, Missouri was traveling westbound on I-72 at mile marker 91 when the vehicle left the roadway to the right, struck a guardrail, overturned, and partially ejected Ugarak.

Ugarak was transported from the scene to a Springfield area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was later cited for improper lane usage.

I-72 westbound had lane restrictions until 12:08 this morning during the crash investigation.