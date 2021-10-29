St. Louis Man Pleads Guilty To Aggravated Fleeing In December 2020 White Hall Police Chase

A St. Louis Man plead guilty to a charge in Greene County Court Wednesday, stemming from a high speed chase with White Hall Police back in December 2020 that resulted in a local woman being injured.

35 year old Vincent E. Smith, Jr. plead guilty to one count of aggravated fleeing of police over 21 miles per hour above the posted statutory limit. A charge of possession of a firearm by a felon was dropped per the plea.

The charges stem from a December 12, 2020 high speed chase through White Hall after a black 1995 black Ford Mustang driven by driven by Smith was reported to be driving recklessly on U.S. Route 67 between White Hall and Carrollton. White Hall Police attempted a traffic stop after viewing the car driving on the wrong side of the roadway in the middle of town. The vehicle reached speeds of 65 miles per hour that circled through the east end of town. The pursuit ended when the Mustang attempted to cross over U.S. 67 at Carlinville Street and struck a black 2012 Jeep Patriot, being driven by 39 year old Rosalind Bishop of White Hall, causing the Jeep to flip over on its top.

Both vehicles came to rest in a yard in the 200 block of South Main Street. Smith, and his passenger, 29 year old Earnest E. Rutherford of St. Louis, fled the area on foot and was later taken into custody a short time later.

Smith was sentenced to 180 days in county jail, 30 days of conditional discharge, plus fees and court costs.

Rutherford has failed to appear in Greene County Court and is currently wanted on an arrest warrant for resisting a peace officer, and illegal possession of a firearm.