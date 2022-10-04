St. Louis Man Sentenced for 2021 Pittsfield Armed Robbery

A St. Louis man was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in Pike County Circuit Court for an armed robbery committed last year in Pittsfield.

37 year old Jordan R. Rahaman was sentenced to 20 years for an armed robbery charge and concurrent five year sentences on charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, intimidation, and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.

A Pike County jury convicted Rahaman after nearly two-and-a-half hours of deliberations over the charges on July 13th. He was acquitted of charges of armed violence and aggravated battery by strangulation.

The charges stem from a September 8, 2021 robbery at a Pittsfield residence where Rahaman was accused of breaking the victim’s nose and several ribs before robbing the victim and stealing their car. Rahaman was caught months later in St. Louis.

Pike County State’s Attorney Zachary Boren said in a press release that he appreciated the hard work of the Pittsfield Police Department, court personnel, and his staff for helping bring the case to a conclusion. Boren characterized Rahaman’s conduct as egregious and hopes the sentence sends a clear message that it would not be tolerated in Pike County.

Deputy Chief Jennifer Thompson from the Pittsfield Police Department was the lead investigator in the case. The St. Charles, Missouri, Prosecuting Attorney’s office also provided timely assistance in producing a key witness for trial.

Rahaman will also have to serve 18 months of mandatory supervised release, pay a fines totaling $6,000, court costs, and restitution to the victim of over $4,400. Rahaman was given credit for 275 days served in the Pike County Jail.