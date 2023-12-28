St. Louis Woman’s Body Found near Chicago on Thursday

A missing St. Louis woman’s body has been found near Chicago tonight.

Police sources have confirmed with FOX 2 News in St. Louis that the body of 29-year old Marquisha Williams was found in northern Illinois near Chicago today. Williams disappeared on December 20th after she was seen traveling with her children’s estranged father Trenton Ivy.

Ivy was arrested in Racine, Wisconsin last Friday on separate charges and his now been charged with first-degree murder in Williams’ death. After his arrest, he reportedly confessed to police that he killed Williams after a physical altercation and then dumped her body in an undisclosed wooded area along I-55.

Court documents released Wednesday revealed investigators discovered blood evidence in Williams’ vehicle on Dec. 22, along with some of her personal belongings. Law enforcement and family members had conducted mass searches for Williams, including some that started in the Staunton area that stretched through Macoupin and Montgomery counties in Central Illinois.

Illinois State Police and other agencies are assisting with the investigation. Ivy is being held without bond in Wisconsin until he can be extradited back to Missouri.