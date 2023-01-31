Staake Receives Certified General Real Estate Appraiser License

Chapin resident Cynthia “Cindy” Staake of Worrell Land Services has earned the highest rank of appraisal licensing in the state.

The Journal Courier reports that Staake has received the Certified General Real Estate Appraiser license, fulfilling two years of education and testing.

According to her biography on the Worrell Land Services website, Staake is a Meredosia native who graduated summa cum laude from Illinois College with a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness management in 2020. She was recognized as Outstanding Graduating Senior in Agribusiness Management. Staake also has been selected for the Illinois Farm Bureau’s 2023 Agricultural Leaders of Tomorrow program.

Staake lives with her husband Jerrod and their daughter in Chapin. Jerrod Staake farms in Morgan, Scott, and Brown counties.

Staake was able to achieve the appraiser license after directly training under Worrell Land Service owner and accredited farm manager and real estate broker Allan Worrell. Staake has been with the company since February 2020.