Staff Pleads Not Guilty To Charges in Sangamon County Court

A Springfield Police officer facing multiple charges of official misconduct and sexual assault plead not guilty to those charges in Sangamon County Court Wednesday.

26 year old Taylor Staff appeared electronically from the Sangamon County Jail with council Scott Sabin and plead not guilty to all charges in front of Judge Ryan Cadagin.

On February 24th, Staff, a Pleasant Plains graduate, was arrested by the Illinois State Police on charges of official misconduct, criminal sexual assault, and custodial sexual assault. He was released on bond from those charges on March 4th.

On Wednesday, Staff was re-arrested by Illinois State Police for a separate set of incidents and has been charged with two more counts of official misconduct, one count of residential burglary, and another count of criminal sexual assault. According to Newschannel 20, these new charges are not related to Staff’s first arrest.

Staff remains in custody at the Sangamon County Jail. After his arrest Wednesday, bond was set at $500,000 with 10% to apply. According to Newschannel 20, if Staff makes bond, he must have an electronic ankle monitor turned on and he must turn over all firearms and ammunition. He also is not allowed to have contact with any of the victims named in his cases.

Staff’s attorney Scott Sabin motioned yesterday to have a substitution of judge, which was granted and has been changed to Associate Judge John W. Belz. Staff’s next court appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. on Monday, April 19th.