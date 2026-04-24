Standoff is Over

By Gary Scott on April 24, 2026 at 11:49am

A ten plus hour standoff with police ended peacefully late this morning at Park and Hoagland in Jacksonville.

The suspect was taken into custody, and then taken to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for an assessment. His name will not be released until after that process.

Jacksonville police chief Doug Thompson says the standoff began with a domestic call shortly after 1 this morning.

He says police were told by a woman that a shot was fired by a man in the domestic dispute, but she was able to get out safely.

Thompson says the woman in question was not a hostage.

The Illinois state Police SWAT time continued talks with the suspect until he gave himself up. That occurred around 11:30 this morning.

Thompson says people living within the perimeter of the protection zone set up by police were offered the chance to leave their homes during the process. Thompson says a couple agreed to leave until the situation was resolved.

Jacksonville Middle School was closed for the day because of the standoff nearby.

The interview with Thompson can be heard on the news page of this website.