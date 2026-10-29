STAR Bond District for Jacksonville

By Gary Scott on October 29, 2026 at 10:02am

Jacksonville’s community development director admits it’s a long shot for the city to get a Star Bond District for the former Jacksonville Developmental Center grounds.

The city council Monday night voted to pass a resolution that shows intent for Jacksonville to consider the establishment of a sales tax and revenue Star Bond District.

Brian Nyberg says Jacksonville and Springfield are in direct competition for the designation.

Nyberg says an indoor water park would be a good example as a tourism or recreation draw.

He says other possibilities include an indoor soccer facility.

Nyberg says the application must be something tied to recreation or tourism.

There is $30-million available for STAR Bond Districts, and the state has matching funds.

He says this is a long term project, and final development would be several years away. But the city must have the application in early next year.